Election 2022: Updated results from across the country

As polls close around the country, you can track the updated results with these live interactive maps.

WASHINGTON — Election Day in the United States has arrived, though millions of Americans had already cast their ballots by the time polls opened on Tuesday.

While presidential candidates won't be on the ballot until 2024, there are plenty of races worth your attention in 2022. The midterms may shake up the balance of power in Washington for the remainder of President Joe Biden's term.

All 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats are up for election. There also are gubernatorial elections being held in 36 states and 3 territories.

Here is a breakdown of votes across the country and balance of power for U.S. Senate, House and governors races in the interactive map below where you can see county-by-county results.

Bookmark this page and return for real-time local and national election results as they come in.

State-by-state U.S. Senate results from the Associated Press

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Nevada

New Hampshire

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Dakota

Utah

Vermont

Washington

Wisconsin

The following states do not have Senate seats up for re-election in 2022

Delaware

Maine

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Jersey

New Mexico

Rhode Island

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

West Virginia

Wyoming

What are midterm elections?

Midterm elections take place two years after a presidential election, halfway through a president's four-year term.

The midterms are often considered a referendum on how Americans are feeling about the first half of a president's term.

Who is up for election?

Voters aren't electing a new president, but there are federal, state and local seats contested in midterm elections.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives are contested in the midterm elections. Representatives serve two-year terms and must run for reelection each election cycle to keep their seat. Unless you live in Washington D.C. or a U.S. territory, you will see a race for the House of Representatives on your ballot.

In 2022, 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be elected. Senators serve six-year terms and their election years are staggered, so every two years one third of the Senate is either elected or reelected.