LONDON, UK — A U.S. Air Force fighter plane with one pilot on board crashed into the North Sea on Monday. The status of the pilot wasn't known.

The F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was on a routine training mission from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9:40 a.m. local time or 4:40 a.m. EDT.

U.K. search and rescue authorities are taking part in the search of the crash site.

Royal Air Force Lakenheath said in a press release that it does not know what caused the crash.

Lakenheath is a Royal Air Force base that hosts the U.S. Air Force's 48th Fighter Wing, known as the Liberty Wing. The base is about 80 miles northeast of London.

FILE PHOTO: An F-15C Eagle from the 67th Fighter Squadron taxis on the flightline April 25, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Eagle is an all-weather, maneuverable, tactical fighter designed to gain and maintain air supremacy over the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nick Emerick)

18th Wing Public Affairs

