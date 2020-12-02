With Valentine's Day just around the corner, many are taking to Google to look for their love answers.

According to Google Trends, "what is love?" is the most searched question about love ahead of Feb. 14. Other top questions include "how to love yourself" and "how to tell someone you love them."

While you may think Americans have the largest interest in the holiday of love, Google says the Asian country of Nepal has the greatest interest in searching for Valentine's Day. Other countries with significant interest include India and Iran.

Back in the United States, all states seem to be more interested in flowers over chocolates, except for those living in Connecticut and New Hampshire.

If you're struggling to come up with a Valentine's Day gift, Google says most people in the U.S are searching for flowers, ecards, teddy bears, rose bear and chocolate covered strawberries

Don't have plans to go out Friday? Then maybe a movie at home is more of your speed. There are 10 romantic comedies that have dominated Google Searches for the last 10 years. "Crazy Rich Asians" seems to be particularly popular with the west and southwestern regions of the country.

In Alaska, it is no surprise that the most searched rom-com is "The Proposal." After all, the couple in the movie travels to Sitka, Alaska to meet family.

Other movies that were commonly searched were "10 Things I Hate About You," "Clueless" and "Silver Linings Playbook."

See which movie your state searched the most in the interactive map below.