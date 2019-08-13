WARNING: Some viewers may find the video upsetting

A violent baptism rite that was caught on camera in a Russian church, shocked both orthodox believers and non-religious people, prompting a service ban for the excessively zealous priest.

The video shows a 1-year-old boy crying while the priest immerses the child in a baptismal font.

As the baby becomes agitated and uncooperative, Father Foty uses force to continue the ritual.

He is also seen fending off attempts from a frantic mother trying to take the baby away from him.

Father Foty said the mother was overreacting and unfamiliar with the ritual and that he was performing the baptism according to church rules.

A day later, Russian Orthodox Church published an official apology on its website and released a statement that Father Foty had been banned from performing his duties for one year.

