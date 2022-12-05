US stocks fall sharply as Target's woes renew inflation fears

Retailers were among the biggest decliners on Wednesday after Target plunged following a grim quarterly earnings report.

NEW YORK — The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 1,000 points Wednesday, as big earnings misses by Target and other major retailers stoked investors' fears that surging inflation could cut deeply into corporate profits.

The broad sell-off erased gains from a solid rally a day earlier, the latest volatile day-to-day swing for stocks in recent weeks amid a deepening market slump.

The S&P 500 fell 3.8% as of 1:53 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is now down 18% from the record high it reached at the beginning of the year. That's shy of the 20% decline that's considered a bear market.

The Dow was down 1,092 points, or 3.3%, at 31,565, and the Nasdaq fell 4.5%.

The retailer lost a quarter of its value after reporting earnings that fell far short of analysts' forecasts, while citing higher costs. Target said its operating margin for the first quarter was 5.3%. It had been expecting 8% or higher.

The report comes a day after Walmart said its profit took a hit from higher costs. The nation's largest retailer fell 6.7%, adding to its losses from Tuesday.

The weak reports stoked concerns that persistently rising inflation is putting a tighter squeeze on a wide range of businesses and could cut deeper into their profits.

Retailers had some of the biggest losses. Dollar Tree fell 16.3% and Dollar General slumped 12.1%. Best Buy fell 11.4% and Amazon fell 6.3%.

Makers of household goods and grocery stores also fell sharply. Kroger slipped 5.8% and Procter & Gamble fell 5.6%.

Technology stocks, which led the market rally a day earlier, were the biggest drag on the S&P 500. Apple lost 4.9%.

All told, more than 95% of stocks in the S&P 500 were down. Utilities also weighed down the index, though not nearly as much as the other 10 sectors, as investors shifted money to investments that are considered less risky.

Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.88% from 2.97% late Tuesday.

The disappointing report from Target comes a day after the market cheered an encouraging report from the Commerce Department that showed retail sales rose in April, driven by higher sales of cars, electronics, and more spending at restaurants.

Stocks have been struggling to pull out of a slump over the last six weeks as concerns pile up for investors. Trading has been choppy on a daily basis and any data on retailers and consumers is being closely monitored by investors as they try to determine the impact from inflation and whether it will prompt a slowdown in spending. A bigger-than-expected hit to spending could signal more sluggish economic growth ahead.

The Federal Reserve is trying to temper the impact from the highest inflation in four decades by raising interest rates. On Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told a Wall Street Journal conference that the U.S. central bank will “have to consider moving more aggressively” if inflation fails to ease after earlier rate hikes.

Investors are concerned that the central bank could cause a recession if it raises rates too high or too quickly. Worries persist about global growth as Russia's invasion of Ukraine puts even more pressure on prices for oil and food while lockdowns in China to stem COVID-19 cases worsens supply chain problems.