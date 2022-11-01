Walmart previews Black Friday week deals

Walmart's Black Friday week deals event kicks off on Monday.

WASHINGTON — Walmart has unveiled its final Black Friday sale, capping off a season of holiday shopping deals.

The world's largest retailer once again offered three "Black Friday Deals for Days" events in November, instead of what used to be one big sale over Thanksgiving weekend.

Many retailers including Walmart, Target and Amazon pushed holiday sales even earlier this year, kicking off some events in October.

The Black Friday week sale will operate similarly as the past two, in that Walmart+ customers get a head start, and that most of the sales are initially available online at Walmart.com.

The week of Black Friday sales kicks off online on Monday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. ET, but if you're a Walmart+ customer, you'll be able to start shopping seven hours earlier, at 12 p.m. ET.

Like many other retailers, Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving, though deals will still be available online. More deals will be available in-store when locations open their doors at 6 a.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 25.

With Playstation 5 consoles expected to be in high demand again, Walmart will be giving customers a few chances at getting one: Monday, Nov. 21 at noon ET online for Walmart+ members and 7 p.m. ET for all customers, then Wednesday, Nov. 23 at noon ET online for all customers and on Black Friday in-stores.