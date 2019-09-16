Walmart is launching its first-ever car seat recycling event Monday, joining the popular initiative conducted by rival Target.

From Sept. 16-30, customers can trade in used car seats at the service desk of any of the nearly 4,000 participating Walmart stores. They'll get a $30 Walmart gift card that can be used in their stores or online for baby items.

There's a limit of two trade-ins per household and booster seats are not eligible. The gift card is only good through Sept. 30. Not all Walmart stores are participating, so call ahead to be sure your store is doing it.

"Safety – especially car seat safety – is a top priority for Walmart’s Baby department, so we wanted to use our size and scale to create an event that offered unprecedented access to trade in an outgrown car seat for a gift card – perfect for using on your baby’s next car seat," Melody Richards, Vice President of Walmart Baby, said in a statement.

The retailer is teaming up with waste management company TerraCycle, which works with manufacturers and retailers to collect items that are considered difficult to recycle and usually end up in the trash.

“Through the Walmart Car Seat Recycling Program, traditionally non-recyclable car seats are now nationally recyclable,” Tom Szaky, TerraCycle CEO and Founder, said in the statement. “Through this event, we expect to divert the plastic equivalent of approximately 35 million water bottles from landfills.”

Target's car seat trade-in program concluded last Friday.