Walmart unveils three Black Friday shopping events

Walmart+ subscribers will be able to get early access to Walmart's Black Friday events this year, which kick off in early November.

WASHINGTON — Walmart is preparing for the holiday shopping season, and while some stores are kicking off their Black Friday shopping events in October, the world's largest retailer is sticking to the same schedule as it had in 2020.

Walmart says it will offer three separate Black Friday events throughout November, with each sale day highlighting deals on a different group of products. The promotion is once again being called Walmart's "Black Friday Deals for Days."

Each of the sales will start out on Walmart.com, and then continue in stores a few days later. This year, subscribers to the store's premium membership, Walmart+, will have access to all of the deals being offered a full four hours before other shoppers.

The first day of deals starts online on Nov. 3, with a focus on toys, electronics and tires. There will be major discounts on things like Roku-enabled TVs, dolls, and Keurig machines, according to Monday's announcement. Day one's sales will start at 7 p.m. ET online. Walmart+ subscribers will have early access from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET. The in-store event will be two days later, on Nov. 5.

The second day of deals will start online on Nov. 10, and will feature sales on clothes, home goods and more. Walmart+ subscribers get to start shopping at 3 p.m., while everyone else will have to wait until 7 p.m. ET. In-store deals will start two days later on Nov. 12. Some of the biggest savings will be on products like Blackstone griddles, HP laptops and Shark robot vacuums.

Walmart didn't provide details about when its third shopping event will be, but said it will "wrap up a month of savings with a third event that will bring its biggest, best savings of the season for the most exciting shopping day of the year."

According to the company, some Black Friday savings will kick off on Monday, Oct. 18. Starting at 8:15 p.m. Eastern, Walmart said it'll have early Black Friday deals on the Ninja 4QT Air Fryer, 55” TCL Smart 4K UHD TV, Bounce Pro 14’ Trampoline and LEGO 442-piece Classic Bricks on a Roll.

Earlier this year, Walmart announced that all of its U.S. stores would be closed on Thanksgiving Day.