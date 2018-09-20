A pizza oven company wants to hire you for possibly the best job on the planet: taste-testing pizzas.

Ooni, an cookware company that specializes in portable wood-fired pizza ovens, said it is hiring multiple people for "Pizza Taste Tester roles" in a blog post.

Essentially, the pizza taste testers will brainstorm recipes, sample new products and become Ooni brand ambassadors, according to the post. They're looking for chefs, food photographers, passionate home cooks and anyone who just loves pizza. Experience in making pizza dough or cooking pizza is a plus.

Even though the company is based in Scotland, anyone is invited to apply. All new hires will get a free pizza oven for their kitchens.

A freelance position, taste testers' salaries will be dependent on experience. But CNBC reported pay could be anywhere from $300 to $1,000 per day.

To apply, send a maximum one-minute video explaining why you're perfect for the job to jobs@ooni.com by October 14.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA