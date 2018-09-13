You can watch the fury of Hurricane Florence live as it approaches the Carolinas thanks to live streaming from cameras at sea and along the coast.

EXPLORE has a live nature cam on the Frying Pan Tower, about 30 miles off the coast of Cape Fear.

The tower used to be a Coast Guard light station but is now privately owned, according to cnet.com.

((((Cameras may go down as Florence moves closer)))

EXPLORE calls itself the largest live nature cam network on the planet.

They are also streaming from a Tower Cam off the coast of Wilmington, North Carolina.

Twiddy and Company Realtors has a camera streaming live from North Carolina's Outer Banks.

Time Magazine is streaming from a camera set up in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

This YouTube page combines several live cameras from the Carolinas.

MORE CAMERAS:

North Carolina

South Carolina

Virginia

