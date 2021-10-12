What does your Alexa know about you?

Amazon says Alexa devices save voice recordings to "improve the accuracy of your interactions." But here's how you can change manage your privacy settings.

WASHINGTON — Have you ever wondered what your Amazon Alexa knows about you?

Technology continues to change every day and as consumers become more comfortable with technology, it’s important to know how much of your personal information is shared and how to adjust your privacy settings.

Amazon Alexa products are known for being operated by voice commands. Along with your general requests for turning on and off your lights and new music to listen to, Amazon Alexa products can save your voice recordings.

The Amazon Help & Customer Service website noted that "Voice recordings are used to improve the accuracy of your interactions with Alexa. Deleting voice recordings associated with your account could degrade your experience."

In between commands for crockpot recipes and weather questions, you might’ve asked Alexa a question that you didn’t want to be saved.

How to change Alexa voice recording settings

You can change your voice recording settings by opening the Alexa app and going to your privacy settings.

In the app, open 'more' and select 'settings,' and then select Alexa Privacy. After that, select 'review voice history' and use the drop-down to select a specific recording or select a date range.

Alexa can save your voice recordings for 18 months, three months, or you can have Alexa delete them all together.

You can also delete your recordings by using a voice command like, "Alexa, delete my voice records from the last three months."