President Donald Trump will attend an event honoring Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Us> Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials Monday. The "Salute to the Heroes of ICE & CBP" ceremony will be streamed live from the East Room at 3PM EST.

The event comes as hundreds of children remain separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico Border due to the "zero-tolerance" policy on immigration. ICE revealed in a court filing last week that more than 300 children in U.S. custody have parents who have already left the U.S. According to the ACLU, 565 children remain separated from their guardians.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

