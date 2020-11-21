Reports: 'Wipeout' contestant dies after completing obstacle course

A male contestant on the TBS reboot died Wednesday after going into cardiac arrest.

A contestant on the reboot of the reality TV show "Wipeout" has died after completing the obstacle course.

Two people close to the production said the man had completed the course on the show's set in Santa Clarita, California, when he needed medical attention.

ET reports that a male contestant on the TBS show died Wednesday after going into cardiac arrest. He was first treated by "Wipeout" on-site medical staff before being taken to a local hospital.

"We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family," TBS said in a statement to ET.

Production for the reality series paused on Thursday and Friday with plans to resume during the week after Thanksgiving.

Fox News reports that all contestants "undergo medical examinations" before participating in the obstacle course.

A team of two paramedics, two set medics, a paramedic coordinator and a safety producer is also present at every show.