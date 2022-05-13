WNBA, former Baylor star Brittney Griner detention extended

MOSCOW, Russia — The attached story above aired March 23, 2022.
WNBA and former Baylor star Brittney Griner has her pre-trial detention in Russia extended by one month, according to the Associated Press.
The lawyer for Griner, Alexander Boikov, told the AP he believed the relatively short extension of the detention indicated the case would come to trial soon.
Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at the Moscow airport after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
The Biden administration says 31-year-old Griner is being wrongfully detained. The WNBA and U.S. officials have worked toward her release, without visible progress.
