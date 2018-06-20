World Wrestling Entertainment star Leon White, better known as Vader, died Monday night at the age of 63.

On Twitter, White's son confirmed news of his father's passing.

"It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone that my father, Leon White, passed away on Monday night," he wrote.

According to WWE, Vader got his start in wrestling in the mid-1980s after retiring from the NFL due to injury.

His career spanned the American Wrestling Association, New Japan Pro Wrestling, World Championship Wrestling (where he became a three-time WCW World Champion) and then joined the WWE roster in 1996.

Vader even took on a recurring guest role on the hit-TV show Boy Meets World.

TMZ reported that Vader had been battling congestive heart failure for two years.

Current and former WWE superstars shared their condolences on social media.

It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone that my father, Leon White, passed away on Monday night (6/18/18) at approximately 7:25pm. pic.twitter.com/dP4CNaMuXa — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) June 20, 2018

Only a handful truly revolutionize the business I love. This man was one of them. I grew up in awe of him and eventually admired him.

“No Pain!”#RIPBigVanVader 🖖🏼 pic.twitter.com/IVDvoktWgO — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) June 20, 2018

One of the greatest big men to ever step in a ring. A true obstacle for our heroes to overcome.



RIP @itsvadertime — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) June 20, 2018

Sad to hear about the passing of Vader. He was one of the all time greats. My prayers go out to his family, may he rest in peace. #RIPVader pic.twitter.com/6Lk3nuP4kA — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) June 20, 2018

Thoughts & prayers go out to the family & friends of Leon White after his passing. @itsvadertime made an ENORMOUS impact on our industry. Godspeed, Big Van Vader. — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 20, 2018

Rest In Peace Vader🙏🏽 https://t.co/oEDRknKVoW — Lina Fanene (@NiaJaxWWE) June 20, 2018

Rest in Power Big man. A shame we never got to mix it up more. #VaderTime pic.twitter.com/mFIEUfY1xE — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) June 20, 2018

Vader on Boy Meets World.



If you're a child of the 90s like myself, you definitely remember this. #RIPVader pic.twitter.com/XpG5mHP9Ph — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 20, 2018

