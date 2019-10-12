BOAZ, Ala. — Police in Alabama have issued an emergency alert for a missing 11-year-old boy who may be with a man wanted on a child pornography charge.

WHNT-TV and other media outlets in the state are reporting that Boaz Police officers are trying to find Zane Bradley Priest. The boy was last seen around 8 a.m. on December 10th.

Officers have reason to believe he may be with Douglas Brooks Hamilton. Police say he's wanted on a charge of production of child pornography.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Zane Bradley Priest or Douglas Brooks Hamilton, contact the Boaz Police Department at (256) 593-6812.