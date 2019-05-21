PHOENIX - The 17-year-old girl whose disappearance from Jerome County, Idaho sparked a multistate Amber Alert, which included Arizona, was found in Surprise early Tuesday morning.

According to Surprise police, Sandra Rios-Chavez appeared to be unharmed and 18-year-old Miguel Rodriguez-Perez was taken into custody.

Authorities say Rios-Chavez was kidnapped by Rodriguez-Perez Sunday from the parking lot of the Wendy's where she works. Rios-Chavez has an order of protection against Rodriguez-Perez and he has assaulted and threatened her, according to police.

Rodriguez-Perez's cell phone pinged in Kingman around 6 p.m. Monday. At the time, authorities said he had contacts in Surprise and in Mexico.

According to Surprise PD Sgt. Tim Klarkowski, officers patrolling located the Audi A4 the suspect and victim were believed to be in and attempted a traffic stop.

"The vehicle fled and was located a short distance away, abandoned," Klarkowski said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies set up a perimeter in the area of Happy Valley Road and Grand Avenue in Surprise as they searched for the suspect and victim, who police believe fled on foot.

Rios-Chavez and Rodriguez-Perez were both found within the search area, according to Surprise PD.

Police say Rios-Chavez is waiting to be reunited with her family and the investigation is ongoing.