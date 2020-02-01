KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An investigation continues after a small plane crashed during takeoff from an airport near Kansas City, killing the pilot and a passenger.

The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the victims as the pilot, 48-year-old Jonathan J. Vannatta of Maumelle, Arkansas, and 43-year-old passenger Darcy L. Matthews of Belton, Texas.

The Federal Aviation Administration registry lists Vannatta as co-owner of the plane.

The crash was reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson County Executive Airport. The plane was on fire when emergency crews arrived.

FAA spokesman Tony Molinaro said the single-engine Mooney M20S crashed "under unknown circumstances" shortly after departing from the airport.

