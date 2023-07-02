Chinese balloon takedown | 'It brought back memories of some of the things that people experienced in Vietnam'

People in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina share what they saw and heard when the Chinese balloon was shot down above the water.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Off the coast of Myrtle Beach, people from around the area saw the 200-ft tall Chinese balloon get shot down.

Witnesses say jets circled the balloon and minutes later, they heard a loud noise.

"All of a sudden we heard what sounded like a cannon go off," witness of the balloon takedown, Christiana Nutley said. "My husband got a picture of it actually, in its first initial falling and, so then we were talking to people around us and we were all like, whoa, we had no idea, you know, at the time, the significance of it," Nutley added.

Some people started the morning with their typical routine, but knew something was off as the day progressed.

"Somehow I managed to go play golf right next to the airport that was under a government shutdown, Myrtle Beach National Airport," another witness, Thomas Punzelt said. "It was very strange, and then there were no other commercial aircraft, so that was sort of a tip off that something was coming."

Others prepared for the moment and saw everything go down in a matter of minutes.

"I was looking at it with my binoculars," another witness, Carl Ogle said.

Even though the sound was jarring, the aftermath and uncertainty that followed was the scariest part.

"I was a little bit concerned because it was so close," Ogle said. "Then, rumor got around that there was tear gas in it."

There are still some unknowns, but US Navy and Coast Guard vessels are establishing a security border around the area where the balloon came down.

The US Department of Defense says there is no estimate for how long the recovery mission will take.

People on Myrtle Beach said helicopters and the coast guard are still actively making rounds across the area. They shared that local officials cannot touch the debris washed up on shore.