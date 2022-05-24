'What are we doing?': Connecticut's leaders call for action after deadly shooting tragedy at Texas elementary school

Reports say 19 children and 2 teachers were killed Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Connecticut's leaders are reacting.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's leaders, as well as the families of Sandy Hook victims, are reacting to the mass shooting that has left 19 children and two adults dead Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

This shooting has caught the attention of our state and the nation; it's reminiscent of what happened at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown nine and half years ago, which took the lives of 20 children and six educators.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy took the Senate floor Tuesday afternoon following the news of the deadly shooting.

"What are we doing? Just days after a shooter walked into a grocery store to gun down African American patrons, we have another Sandy Hook on our hands," said Murphy.

For years now, Murphy has been at the forefront in the U.S. Senate when it comes to calling for action and proposing federal gun control legislation.

"I am on this floor to beg, literally get down on my hands and knees and beg my colleagues -- find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws to make this less likely," Murphy said.

"Why are you here if not to solve a problem as existential as this?" Murphy asked his colleagues.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal released a statement Tuesday, saying,

“My heart breaks as I re-live the shock and grief of Sandy Hook ten years ago, knowing the infinite pain that will hit these families in Texas. No words can capture my wrenching sadness for them and for our great nation that continues to be torn apart by horrendous gun violence – taking so many beautiful lives and spreading anguish and horror," Blumenthal said.

"This senseless violence will stop only when Congress matches thoughts and prayers with action.”

Representative John Larson (CT-01) released a statement early Tuesday evening, saying,

“My heart breaks for the students and families in Uvalde. Nearly a decade ago, we lost 20 innocent children and six faculty members in a senseless act of gun violence at Sandy Hook Elementary School. That was nearly ten whole years ago. What have we done since then to prevent another mass shooting and to protect our children? Enough is enough."

"The House has voted to pass commonsense gun violence prevention measures. The Senate won’t even dignify these tragedies with a vote on the issue itself. Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans continue to hide behind the cloture vote and use the filibuster to protect the NRA’s interests. It is time to vote on this issue and bring commonsense gun violence prevention measures to the floor.”

House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro (D-CT-03) released a statement Tuesday evening, saying in part,

“My heart aches for the students, teachers, school staff, and Uvalde community. Today’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas is yet another senseless attack that is the direct result of a repeated lack of action to get guns off our streets."

“As Members of Congress, one of our most sacred duties is to protect the American people. On that measure, we have failed—and doing nothing to prevent these tragedies is both cowardly and shameful. Until we take action, innocents will continue to die," DeLauro added. “Enough is enough.”

The Ana Grace Project shared advice on how parents can discuss current events and tragedies with their kids.

The organization said to reassure kids can ask parents or a trusted adult any questions they have, deliver age-appropriate information and limit their news and social media consumption.

They said it's also a good opportunity to be grateful for what you have and pay it forward to someone.

"Find a gun violence survivor in your area and send them supper. Send a card. Check in. And don’t forget about Buffalo," the organization suggested.

"That I have the capability of doing this and delivering this message to you today is a testament to our community of support, my commitment and your prayers. That there is a repeated need for me to do it? That’s a nation’s shame," the organization added.

The Ana Grace Project was established in memory of Ana Grace a Sandy Hook victim. The organization offers professional development programs and supports music and the arts in her memory.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker released a statement Wednesday morning.

"Last night, I hugged my two kids a little tighter. This morning, I gave them an extra kiss before sending them off to school. There are at least 19 children in Uvalde, Texas whose parents can’t hug or kiss them anymore.

We also lost two adults and there are more in the hospital still who are in the fight of their lives.

How many more must die in our schools, in our supermarkets and in our streets before the U.S. Congress acts to help address this carnage?

Cities and states can only do so much. This is a national crisis and it demands a national response.

Enough is enough."

Elicker added that there is extra police presence at New Haven's schools for Wednesday out of an abundance of caution.

Colonel Stavros Mellekas released a statement on behalf of the Connecticut State Police regarding the shooting:

On behalf of the men and women of the Connecticut State Police, we express our deepest sympathies to the people of Uvalde, Texas. This assault on the most innocent of our citizens is deeply disturbing and heartbreaking.

At this time, our focus will be on protecting all school populations here in our state. No specific threats have been received, but in the interest of safety an increased presence of Troopers will be felt at Connecticut schools today.

The Connecticut State Police has full confidence in our well-trained State Troopers, who are prepared to address any school security issues should they arise.

If requested, the Connecticut State Police will assist law enforcement in Uvalde.

Our thoughts are only with the families, school staff, first responders and community of Uvalde.

