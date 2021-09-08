Disney World: The (Not So) Happiest Place on Earth after brawl breaks out on ferry

A little girl holding her Disney headband can be seen in the video reacting, first putting her hands to her face in shock, then trying to hold someone back.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Watch the video in the tweet embedded below.

Disney World is dubbed as being the "Happiest Place on Earth," yet it wasn't so happy over the weekend.

On Saturday, while guests were on-board one of its ferries that take them to and from Magic Kingdom in Orlando, a brawl broke out.

A viral video shared on social media shows a man in a white shirt trying to keep a group of people separated from each other. While that's happening, one of the women disbanded, then threw a punch at a woman holding a backpack. The woman in the backpack reacts and swings the backpack at her, causing another woman from the group to rush over. Everyone involved follows suit.

A little girl holding her Disney headband can be seen in the video reacting, first putting her hands to her face in shock, then it looks as if she is trying to hold one of the group members back.

@magaman This never happens when I’m there! 😔 RT @Raw_News1st: #Florida #DisneyWorld

Fight breaks out on Disney World Magic Kingdom ferry boat hours after an active shooter threat pic.twitter.com/Jp3RgWpP70 — Tom Wagner (@TWagner64) September 7, 2021

"This incident appears to have occurred between two parties as they were boarding a ferry," the Orange County Sheriff's Office told the Miami Herald. The sheriff's office added that battery charges were filed against one person involved.