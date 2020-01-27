SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — A fire chief in Alabama is confirming fatalities in a massive fire at a boat dock.

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Mecklaus told the Associated Press early Monday morning he isn't yet saying exactly how many people have died.

The blaze was reported shortly after midnight as people living in the boats were sleeping, and consumed the wooden dock and an aluminum roof that covered many of the vessels, cutting off escape routes and raining debris into the water.

“We have some confirmed fatalities, but we don’t have an exact number yet,” Jackson County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Rocky Harnen told the AP. “We have several people who were taken to the hospital from being in the water, and some had minor burns.”

Earlier, Mecklaus said seven people were hospitalized and seven others were missing after a fire destroyed at least 35 boats docked in Jackson County Park. The fire broke out early Monday.

The chief said most of the vessels were houseboats.

Harnen said that they're trying to get divers to search for possible victims.

