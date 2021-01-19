Man accused of beating Capitol Police with metal bat surrenders at DC precinct

20-year-old Emanuel Jackson faces multiple charges in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, including assaulting an officer with a deadly weapon.

WASHINGTON — A man accused of punching and striking Capitol Police officers with a baseball bat during the Jan. 6 riot has turned himself into DC Police.

On Monday, federal prosecutors filed charges of assaulting an officer with a deadly weapon, obstruction of an official proceeding, unlawful entry and violent entry in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia against Emanuel Jackson.

According to a probable cause affidavit, U.S. Capitol surveillance footage captured Jackson – wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, tan military-style backpack and blue surgical mask – repeatedly striking a Capitol Police officer with his fist while attempting to forcefully enter the building through the Senate Wing entrance.

Emanuel Jackson, accused of beating @CapitolPolice and @DCPoliceDept officers with a metal baseball bat during the #CapitolRiot, has turned himself into police. Shown below in the blue surgical mask. pic.twitter.com/zDyLjsY8JL — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) January 19, 2021

Roughly three hours later, surveillance footage again reportedly captured Jackson using a metal baseball bat to attack a group of Capitol and DC Police officers.

Investigators said they were able to further corroborate Jackson’s actions during the riot using video posted to social media.

On Monday, Jackson entered the 1st District Metropolitan Police Department station and reportedly admitted to taking part in the violent protests and identified himself in the video and photographs.

Tuesday evening, DC's Central Cell Block said Jackson had been ordered by a federal judge to be held in the DC jail and would likely be transferred that night.

Anyone with information about the Capitol riot is asked to contact the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Tips may also be submitted online at www.fbi.gov/USCapitol.