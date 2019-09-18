Kids who are five years old and younger should only be drinking water, breast milk, infant formula or plain milk, according to experts from four leading organizations.

The guidelines were created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Heart Association.

The experts advised parents to avoid giving their kids any drink with added sugar, flavored milk, toddler formulas, caffeinated or low-calorie drinks.

They also cautioned against non-dairy milks like soy and almond saying they don't offer any unique nutritional value.

After the first 12 months, kids should be okay to drink 100% fruit juice, but even 5-year-olds shouldn't dink more than 4 to 6 ounces a day, according to the guidelines.

Parents can read the full guidelines broken down by age group online.

POPULAR ON KCENTV.COM: