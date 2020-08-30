2 soldiers killed in Black Hawk training crash in California

Officials say the crash happened during an "aircraft mishap" and released no other information on the crash.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — The Defense Department says two soldiers were killed and three injured when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed during a training exercise off Southern California’s coast.

Staff Sgt. Vincent P. Marketta, 33, of Brick, New Jersey, and Sgt. Tyler M. Shelton, 22, of San Bernardino, California, died Thursday from injuries sustained during the crash on San Clemente Island.

Officials say the crash happened during an "aircraft mishap" and released no other information on the crash.

“The loss of Staff Sgt. Marketta and Sgt. Shelton has left a scar in this Regiment that will never completely heal,” said Col. Andrew R. Graham, commander of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne).

“Their level of dedication to the 160th SOAR (A) and their exemplary service in the Army is the embodiment of what it means to be a Night Stalker and a Soldier. Our priority now is to ensure the families of our fallen warriors receive our complete support as we work through this tragedy together. We ask that you keep Staff Sgt. Marketta, Sgt. Shelton, their Families and fellow Night Stalkers in your thoughts and prayers.”

Both Staff Sgt. Marketta and Sgt. Shelton will receive the Meritorious Service Medal posthumously, according to the U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

Last month, a U.S. Navy seafaring tank went down in hundreds of feet of water off San Clemente Island during a training exercise. Seven Marines and one Navy sailor died in that accident.

