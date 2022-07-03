160 Fort Hood soldiers deploy to Europe to help NATO

They are part of 7,000 U.S. military personnel who are deploying from across the nation to help support the NATO Response Force.

One-hundred-sixty soldiers from Fort Hood deployed to Europe on Monday to help support NATO allies as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

The 160 soldiers who deployed are from the III Armored Corps. They are part of 7,000 U.S. military personnel who are deploying from across the nation to help support the NATO Response Force in "various missions to reinforce the U.S. European Command posture on NATO's eastern flank," according to a news release.

“Our soldiers are trained and ready,” said Col. Matthew Ruedi, the 13th ESC deputy commanding officer. “Elements of our heavy transportation company have deployed to Europe to reassure NATO allies, deter Russian aggression, and are prepared to support a range of other operations in the region.”

Where the soldiers will deploy, specifically, was not announced.

The families of the soldiers will also be kept in the loop during the process of the unit getting ready to deploy, Ruedi said.