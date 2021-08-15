Army announces first civilian director of U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command

The Army hopes to improve the investigative experience and grow effective partnerships with local and regional law enforcement agencies.

Veteran federal law enforcement officer, Special Agent Gregory D. Ford, has been selected as the first civilian director of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID), as stated by the U.S. Army Public Affairs.

“I’m honored to be chosen for this important position,” said Ford. “I’m looking forward to getting to work and helping lead Army CID into the future. The Army deserves no less than superior criminal investigative support and I, along with the CID workforce, will ensure that need is met.”

Back in May, the Army announced that it would restructure the U.S. Army CID and immediately implement measures to better protect and inform victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

The restructure effort split the duties that were previously assigned to one person to focus the new civilian leadership solely on the criminal investigative process. The previous role acted as both the CID Commanding General and the Army’s Provost Marshal General.

“Maj. Gen. Donna Martin led an intensive five-month structural redesign to create an organization with enhanced capabilities and capacity, organized with and led by civilian and military agents, military officers and enlisted Soldiers,” said acting Secretary of the Army John Whitley, referring to the Army’s Provost Marshal General/CID commanding general. “We are very confident these organizational changes address the committee’s CID-related recommendations and lead us into the future.”

The Army hopes to improve the investigative experience and grow effective partnerships with local and regional law enforcement agencies by increasing the ratio of civilian criminal investigators to military special agents.

Special Agent Ford has more than 20 years experience in local and federal law enforcement, including 16 years at the Naval Criminal Investigative Service where he most recently served as the deputy director of operations.

“I’m excited to welcome Greg Ford to the Army and look forward to seeing him lead the hard-working Army CID team as they restructure and enhance their capacity and capabilities,” said Christopher Lowman, the senior official performing duties as the Under Secretary of the Army. “He brings a long history of federal criminal investigative experience with him as well as a keen understanding of organizational management and the dynamics of leading an organization through a period of transformation.”

A lot of the restructuring and policy changes are following the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen. Bills like 'I Am Vanessa Guillen Act' have been reintroduced and have received bipartisan support. Republican and Democratic senators joined together introduced legislation that would take control away from military commanders when it comes to deciding whether or not to prosecute sexual assault cases and other serious crimes.