Army officials: No foul play evident in Fort Hood soldier's death

The family said, however, her death was being investigated as a suicide in an interview with Telemundo News.

FORT HOOD, Texas — In a statement released Thursday, Army officials said there was no foul play evident in the death of 20-year-old Pvt. Ana Basaldua Ruiz.

“A loss of any one of our Soldiers is a tragedy and it is no different in the death of Private Ana Basalduaruiz [sic]. Our hearts and thoughts go out to the family, friends and colleagues of Ana,” said Col. Christopher Dempsey, commander, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. “We have remained in constant contact with both parents of Private Basalduaruiz [sic], and will continue to keep them updated.”

Earlier Thursday, the parents of Basaldua Ruiz alluded that their daughter was the "victim of a heinous crime" in a statement they released through The Pink Berets, a non-profit organization assisting women in the military.

"Our family wants to ensure that women serving in the United States Military can be safe and protected," the statement said. "The United States cannot be protected by soldiers that are victims of heinous crimes. The family is asking for support and a formal investigation into Ana’s death.”

According to Fort Hood, Basaldua Ruiz died on March 13.

In an interview with NBC's Telemundo News, her parents said her death is being investigated as a suicide.

Her mother, Alejandra Ruiz Zarco, told the news outlet her daughter complained about an Army superior harassing her and that she received multiple sexual advances from others on the base.

"She was no longer comfortable, that her life was wrong, that she wanted to die," her father, Baldo Basaldua, told Telemundo News.

Mayra Guillen, the sister of murdered Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, posted on Twitter, saying Basaldua Ruiz was "tormented with sexual harassment." She is in contact with the family.

In the same statement on Thursday, Army officials did acknowledge alleged harassment claims, but said "information related to any possible harassment will be addressed and fully investigated" by the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID).

"As with any Soldier fatality, Army CID and the chain of command are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding her death. The chain of command is in contact with her family to keep them updated and provide them all releasable information," according to the statement. "Additionally, the chain of command is also providing support and resources to her family and Troopers that served with her."

6 News also reached out to Fort Hood for more information about the family's claims, but we haven't heard back at the time this article was posted.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT & SEXUAL ASSAULT ARE NOT INCIDENT TO SERVICE. ENOUGH. VANESSA did not sign up to be SA,SH. ANA did not sign up to be tormented with SH. When will it be enough??? How many MORE? #JusticeforVanessaGuillen #JusticeforAnaBasaldua pic.twitter.com/uzkqV92z2T — Mayra Guillen (@mguilen_) March 16, 2023

Basaldua Ruiz was born in Mexico and was a naturalized American, according to Telemundo News.

Fort Hood says she joined the Army in July 2021 and that she was a combat engineer in the 1st Calvary Division who served with the division over the past 15 months.