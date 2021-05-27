'Carry the Load' making stops in Waco this Friday

Below are the relays taking place in the Waco area on Friday, May 28.

WACO, Texas — With Memorial Day around the corner, a Texas-based organization is making a stop in the Waco area Friday to allow the public to join its members and take part in honoring the nation's military and first responders.

Carry the Load will be having relays in the Waco area throughout the day.

It's a non-profit organization that started in 2011 with the goal of reminding the public that Memorial Day is more than just a day off with barbecues.

Carry the Load "provides an active way to connect Americans to the sacrifices made daily by our military, veterans, first responders and their families," its website states.

The public an take part in bringing awareness to their sacrifices by either walking or biking.

Overall, Carry the Load raised more than $26 million for organizations that support the military, its veterans and first responders.

Below are the relays taking place in the Waco area on Friday, May 28.

Waco Fire Department

7600 Imperial Dr., Waco, TX 76712

Starts 6:30 a.m.

Walking leg

3.75 miles

Sunoco Gas Station

1801 S. New Waco Rd., Waco, TX 76711

Starts 8 a.m.

Walking leg

6.10 miles

Waco Fire Station

100 Peach St., Waco, TX 76704

Starts 11 a.m.

Walking leg

5.28 miles

Veterans Memorial Park

600 N. Patricia St. Lacy Lakeview, TX 76705

Starts 2 p.m.

Bicycles

34.40 miles

Edward Jones - Financial Company