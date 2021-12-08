Congress passes National Defense Authorization Act, making sexual assault in the military a crime for the first time

TEXAS, USA — The House of Representatives voted Wednesday night to pass the National Defense Authorization Act, according to Congress. The NDAA bill will give $770 billion in funding to the Department of Defense, Congress says.
Cases like 20-year-old Army soldier Vanessa Guillen put a spotlight on sexual misconduct in the military. For the first time, the bill officially makes sexual harassment a crime in the Uniform Code of Military Justice, according to officials.
"In General.--Any person subject to this chapter who commits sexual harassment against another person shall be punished as a court-martial may direct...," the bill states.
Guillen was murdered in April of last year and since then The Guillen Family have been huge advocates for the passing of the bill.
Back in September the family's lawyer, Natalie Khawam told 6 News that Sen. Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY) agreed to add the bill as an amendment to the NDAA. The Guillen family and Khawam said they had been working with lawmakers to pass the act in an effort to reform the military justice system.
In Texas, a similar bill called the Vanessa Guillen Act, was also signed back in June and went into effect Sept. 1.
Many of Congress went on to social media to share their thoughts about the bill.
Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, shared her thoughts on the bill and offered her thanks to Washington Rep. Adam Smith.
Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas) of Houston mentioned Vanessa Guillen whose family played a key component in the passing of the bill.
The bill now moves to Senate before it makes its way to the White House.
RELATED: Legal expert: Don't expect indictment to be thrown out for woman charged in Vanessa Guillen's death