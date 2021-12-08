Congress passes National Defense Authorization Act, making sexual assault in the military a crime for the first time

Fort Hood Soldier, Vanessa Guillen's case sparked outrage and brought sexual assault in the military to the forefront.

TEXAS, USA — The House of Representatives voted Wednesday night to pass the National Defense Authorization Act, according to Congress. The NDAA bill will give $770 billion in funding to the Department of Defense, Congress says.

Cases like 20-year-old Army soldier Vanessa Guillen put a spotlight on sexual misconduct in the military. For the first time, the bill officially makes sexual harassment a crime in the Uniform Code of Military Justice, according to officials.

"In General.--Any person subject to this chapter who commits sexual harassment against another person shall be punished as a court-martial may direct...," the bill states.

Guillen was murdered in April of last year and since then The Guillen Family have been huge advocates for the passing of the bill.

Back in September the family's lawyer, Natalie Khawam told 6 News that Sen. Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY) agreed to add the bill as an amendment to the NDAA. The Guillen family and Khawam said they had been working with lawmakers to pass the act in an effort to reform the military justice system.

In Texas, a similar bill called the Vanessa Guillen Act, was also signed back in June and went into effect Sept. 1.

Many of Congress went on to social media to share their thoughts about the bill.

Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, shared her thoughts on the bill and offered her thanks to Washington Rep. Adam Smith.

The House, under the leadership of @RepAdamSmith, has passed a strong, bipartisan defense bill that will keep America safe, defend our servicemembers and their families and advance our nation’s leadership in the world. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 8, 2021

This legislation, thanks to @RepSpeier, contains historic reforms to combat sexual assault in the military, including removing the Commander from key decisions related to sexual assault & related crimes & criminalizing sexual harassment under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 8, 2021

Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas) of Houston mentioned Vanessa Guillen whose family played a key component in the passing of the bill.

Today, I voted to pass #NDAA 2022 which contains several key reforms to military justice.



After a long road of fighting for #JusticeForVanessaGuillen, these critical reforms will become law & protect our soldiers from sexual harassment & assault.



My statement 🔽 pic.twitter.com/QfHoyAOM70 — Rep. Sylvia Garcia (@RepSylviaGarcia) December 8, 2021