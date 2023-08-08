Dining services increased for soldiers at Fort Cavazos in August, officials say

Fort Cavazos officials said two additional dining facilities were opened in August, with increased services and take-home meals also being provided.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — Fort Cavazos has announced the reopening of several Warrior Restaurants after temporary closures due to a series of commitments, including Combat Training Center rotations, operational deployments to Europe, facility renovations and support for Cadet Summer Training at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

These commitments necessitated the closure of multiple Warrior Restaurants facilities, said the Fort Cavazos Media Center, leaving only the OIF Warrior Restaurant operational on the main post, along with the Always Ready Warrior Restaurant on West Fort Cavazos and the North Fort Cavazos Warrior Restaurant.

Throughout July, dining facilities remained below capacity and maintained sufficient stocks, according to the Media Center. Effective Aug. 7, Fort Cavazos has reopened two additional Warrior Restaurants - the Iron Horse and Patriot Inn Warrior Restaurants. These facilities are reportedly now offering expanded services to soldiers, including the provision of take-home meals for those in barracks rooms.

As units that were deployed or involved in training rotations return to Fort Cavazos, more Warrior Restaurants are slated to reopen to accommodate the returning soldiers.

To keep the soldiers informed, flyers and posters detailing the summer changes were strategically placed in unit areas, barracks and all dining facilities, said the Fort Cavazos Media Center.