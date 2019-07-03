FORT HOOD, Texas — Two rival high school football teams competed in a completely different atmosphere than they were used to Wednesday.

Killeen High School and Harker Heights High took their rivalry from the gridiron to the fields at Fort Hood in a winner-take-all boot camp designed to build camaraderie ahead of the summer.

"It's all about teaching the kids the same values we have, the Army values," said SFC Leroy Betts, III, a U.S. Army Recruiter in Harker Heights. "Understanding what it takes to work together as a team."

"Our motto is about being our best and we're going to believe," Killeen HS head football coach Neil Searcy said. "We're going to be unselfish and disciplined, and today there's a lot of discipline and a lot of tough."

Over 200 high school football players took to the obstacle courses set out at Fort Hood.

The schools' coaches said this was a chance to show them a place of honor and greatness in their own backyard.

"What we do in athletics is a microcosm of what they do in the Army," Harker Heights High head coach Jerry Edwards said. "So, to come out here and build that camaraderie and go through what they go through, it's just kind of a reward."

Commanding General Paul Funk, II also stopped by to tell the students never to take each other for granted.

"The relationships you have on these fields of strife will stay with you all your life," Funk told them. "Invest in each other."

In the spirit of competition, Killeen High School beat Harker Heights High to win the trophy and bragging rights at Warrior Week.

Betts said both schools were able to get something out of the boot camp.

"Super proud of them today," Betts said. "They were so excited to get out here and do this today. I hope they go home tonight and when they go to sleep, just remember they fought hard today."