Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback meets troops on Fort Hood

Troy Aikman had a meet-and-greet with folks at the post's Exchange, had a short helicopter flight in a Blackhawk and then met with troops on the training range.

FORT HOOD, Texas — NFL legend and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Troy Aikman, made a stop at Fort Hood on Tuesday.

While there, Aikman had a meet-and-greet with folks at the post's Exchange, had a short helicopter flight in a Blackhawk and then met with troops on the training range.

On the training range, he assisted troops as they shot a round on a tank.

“This is the chance of a lifetime,” said Aikman. “I have never had the opportunity to fly in a military helicopter, ride in a tank and hangout with CAV Soldiers.”

“He was very excited to see what it takes to be a part of a tank crew,” added Sgt. 1st Class Timothy C. Sensel, 1st Cavalry Division Abrams master gunner. “He gave us the fire command and we were able to successfully destroy the enemy target.”

Aikmen met with troops from the Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Combat Team, and the 1st Calvary Division at a training range on the post.

“These Soldiers are the heartbeat of America and the real heroes,” said Aikman. “We often use those terms in athletics but these men and women are the ones who truly make it happen for us. Until you actually go to a base and speak to them and hear their stories, it helps put their lives in perspective. I have the utmost respect for them and I think it has gone up even more just being around them.”

Aikman played for 12 season with the Dallas Cowboys and won three Super Bowl titles from 1992 to 1995. He was named MVP of Super Bowl XXVII and inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.