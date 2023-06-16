Fort Cavazos cuts ribbon at new Heritage Heights neighborhood

The post celebrated the opening of the new neighborhood with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, June 16.

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — A new neighborhood for Fort Cavazos families is officially open.

Lendlease and Cavalry Family Housing hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Heritage Heights neighborhood on Friday, June 16.

The new neighborhood is part of a $420 million, five-year development plan by Cavalry Family Housing, a Lendlease privatized military housing community at Fort Cavazos.

Lendlease Communities Chief Operating Officer Phillip Carpenter and Fort Cavazos Garrison Commander Col. Chad R. Foster spoke at the ceremony.

Cavalry Family Housing recently announced that nine homes had been completed in the neighborhood, the first to be built on the installation since 2018. The Fort Cavazos Media Center reported 42 other homes are also under construction and are expected to be completed this year.

The new three-bedroom, two-bathroom homes are reportedly for junior enlisted Soldiers and their families, and will feature open floor plans, gathering spaces, modern finishes and increased storage.

According to the Media Center, all homes in Heritage Heights will be Energy Star certified and were designed by Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design standards to "create a neighborhood that provides connection and vibrancy for military families".

Heritage Heights amenities will include walking paths, community gardens and a dog park, according to Fort Cavazos.

The Fort Cavazos Media Center stated Heritage Heights is a culmination of planning by Lendlease, the U.S. Army, Fort Cavazos and residents who were all involved throughout the decision-making process.

For more information on Lendlease or future development plans, contact Staci Burton at 615-920-3822.