Fort Cavazos orders Stage 2 water conservation measures

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — In response to escalating concerns over water levels at Lake Belton, Fort Cavazos Garrison Commander Col. Lakicia Stokes has issued a call to action, enforcing a mandatory Stage 2 water conservation measures for the post until further notice.

Lake Belton, the primary water supply reservoir for Fort Cavazos and neighboring communities, has been used up and currently sits at only 62% of its total capacity, Stokes said in a news release. To counter this alarming drop, the goal is to reduce daily water usage by at least 10 percent, she added.

“Responsible water use is critical," Stokes said.

In accordance with the new conservation measures, all soldiers, civilians and contractors who work or reside on Fort Cavazos will be required to adhere to the following guidelines:

Watering of all types of landscaping will be restricted to non-peak hours, specifically outside the window of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Water runoff from these areas is not permitted.

Vehicle washing at residences or barracks is now restricted to methods that minimize waste, such as using a water bucket or a hose equipped with a flow control nozzle.

Military units are encouraged to utilize Tactical Vehicle Wash Facilities to the greatest extent possible, allowing for recycled water to be used and limiting the need for potable water.

Emergency and other work-related vehicles and equipment should only be washed when necessary to ensure safe operation.

Use of potable water for construction activities, such as dust control, will be minimized.

Private pool refilling is prohibited.

Fundraising or organizational car washes are not allowed.