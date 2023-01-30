Fort Hood delays personnel reporting due to weather

The delay is a result of the winter weather forecasted. At this time, there are no closures of the post expected.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood personnel will have delayed reporting on Tuesday, Jan. 31 due to the forecasted weather conditions, according to a news release.

As of Monday, Jan. 30, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until midday Wednesday with freezing rain, freezing temperatures and icy road conditions expected.

Below are instructions for personnel reporting:

Mission essential personnel will report to work at normal duty time.

Department of the Army Civilians will report to work at 9 a.m.

Soldiers and Airmen will report to work at 10 a.m.

Contract personnel should contact their program manager for required report times.

Liberal leave policy is in effect. DA civilian employees should contact their supervisor regarding requested leave.

At this time, there are no closures of the post expected.

Below are the hours for different Fort Hood facilities:

The Meadows Child Development Center

Open for childcare services for mission essential personnel only at 5:30 a.m. All other childcare facilities will open at 8 a.m.

All physical training has been cancelled.

The Clear Creek (Main) Exchange, Clear Creek Commissary and Warrior Way Commissary

Open at 9 a.m.

The Carl R. Darnall Medical Center

Will also operate under a two-hour delay.

All out-patient, laboratory and pharmacy operations will open at 10 a.m.

In-patient and emergency room operations will not be affected and will remain open.

All appointments prior to 10 a.m. will be rescheduled.