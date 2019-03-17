FORT HOOD, Texas — The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors focuses on providing comfort and resources to military families grieving the loss of a loved one.

The program was started in 1994 by Bonnie Carroll after her husband was killed in an Army plane crash.

This weekend the group is hosting a seminar and "Good Grief Camp" to help nearly 300 families dealing with the death of a family member who served.

"We come together this weekend to get to know our loved ones, to honor our fallen heroes and to gain strength from each other," Carroll said.

During Saturday's opening remarks there was a wide range of emotions, including a few tears.

"You can come here, and you don't have to say anything and people just understand you," said Sherry Jennings-Kevianne, a woman who lost her husband in a military plane crash.

The program allows families to grieve. Families are even given mentors to help walk through some of the most difficult aspects of losing someone.

"Society has a big misconception that you get over it. You don't ever get over it. You learn to live with it. It comes a part of you. You grow around it. You become stronger," Jennings-Kevianne said.

To learn more about the group visit their website