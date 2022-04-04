Fort Hood to host All Veterans Job Fair in Killeen

The event is only open to veterans, spouses of veterans, and active-duty military and National Guard, as stated by DAV.

The Fort Hood All Veterans Job Fair will be April 6 from noon to 4:00 p.m. The event is sponsored by Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruMIliatry.

The job fair will be at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S W S Young Dr.

DAV says there will be more than 40 employers representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry-level to senior management. There's something for everyone.

Resources like employment assistance, Department of Veterans Affairs, career counseling and resume application will also be available at the event, according to DAV.