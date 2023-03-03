Ten years after being diagnosed with cancer, one woman was named Fort Hood Military Spouse of the Year

Julie Mosur was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013, and 10 years later she has been named the 2023 Armed Forces Insurance Fort Hood Military Spouse of the Year.

FORT HOOD, Texas — More than 1.1 million military spouses live in the United States, and many of those are stationed with their husbands or wives right in our back yard at Fort Hood.

In its 13th year honoring the dedication of the millions of military spouses in the nation, Armed Forces Insurance recognizes a spouse from all six branches who has sacrificed and given endless support to their community.

After more than 30,000 national votes, Julie Mosur has been named the 2023 Armed Forces Insurance Fort Hood Spouse of the Year.

It's no surprise why.

"I remember being on the floor many days thinking 'I don't know how I'm going to get through this.' Matter of fact, I stopped treatment because I felt like I was dying," said Mosur.

In 2013, Julie Mosur's life changed forever.

"Our world spiraled very quickly. While he was in the movement of going for deployment, I was having biopsies done on our anniversary that year," Julie said. "I was waiting for results and then within three weeks, I was sending a Red Cross message saying, 'Hey, I have cancer. Can you come back?'"

Her husband, Robert Mosur, has served in the military for 18 years. He returned home from deployment, and the struggle continued physically, emotionally and financially.

"Once I found that it was an issue with trying to get help and it shouldn't be that hard, I wanted to do something about it," Julie said.

So, Julie decided to take action.

"We started Pink Warrior Angels, and it evolved from just helping those with breast cancer treatments to all cancers because we live in a military community and we advocate for those who just don't know," Julie said.

Julie founded this program in 2017 to bring hope to people facing tragedy, like breast cancer battles she and her mom both faced.

"I do it because I remember where I was. Stuck, and not knowing how to manage life," Julie said.

Mary Leigh was a fellow military spouse who helped her get through some of the hardest days.

"She has taught me how to be a better military spouse, how to give back, how to make a bigger impact," Julie said. "So 10 years later, I am now the 2023 Armed Forces Insurance Spouse of the Year, Fort Hood."

But for Julie, it means more.

"To actually win is a huge honor for me not only from Armed Forces Insurance, but from my bond with Mary Leigh."



Mary Leigh and Julie's mother both passed away from breast cancer. Now, Julie lives each day upholding their legacy.

On Apr. 1, 2023, the Runway of Hope event will be held to honor 20 cancer survivors. This is just one more example of the giving heart Julie brings to her community.

