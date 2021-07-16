Fort Hood reports missing night vision goggles

According to officials, its "Monocular Night Vision Devices" went missing on July 12 from a maintenance facility on the post.

Fort Hood officials are looking into the disappearance of multiple night vision goggles, they confirmed to 6 News on Friday.

According to officials, its "Monocular Night Vision Devices" went missing on July 12 from a maintenance facility on the post.

Officials say the missing goggles do not have an impact on unit readiness.

The Killeen Daily Herald says each pair of goggles goes for over $3,000.

The last time equipment was reported missing from Fort Hood was in 2018 when the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, or the CID, reported the disappearance of several dozen gas masks and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.