FORT HOOD, Texas — Just weeks after Maria Reed was named Fort Hood Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year, she took the next step up and won Army Military Spouse of the Year.

Now, Reed needs the community's help to become the National Military Spouse of the Year.

The Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year award recognizes military spouses' important contributions and unwavering commitment to both the military community and our country.

Reed is a woman determined to make the lives of those around her better, and she does so through love, compassion and a genuine desire to make a difference in the lives of military families through her show, "Moving with the Military."

Reed was a high school Computer Science teacher, until she had an "a-ha" moment while binge-watching Netflix home improvement shows.

She said she didn't like how military families were being portrayed.

"I decided to flip the script," Reed said. "What if we do it a different way, and highlighted some really great things and what military spouses are doing, great causes that they are funding."

You can read more about Reed's story