Free Veterans virtual webinar will be hosted by the Alzheimer's Foundation of America

NEW YORK — The Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) will host a free webinar, "Brain Health Awareness," on Tuesday, Oct 5, according to officials.

Texas veterans and their families are encouraged to join the 11 a.m. virtual conference about brain health, memory screenings and veterans benefits.

According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, Texas has the second-highest number of veterans of any state in the country.

AFA's President and CEO Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., hopes that webinars will help the 1.6 million Texas veterans.

“Teaching veterans and their families about the warning signs of dementia, early detection, steps to reduce their risk and programs available to them is a valuable service to help those who served our country,” said Fuschillo. “We invite veterans and their family members to take part in this free webinar on October 5.”