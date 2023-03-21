GoFundMe created to help Pvt. Ana Basaldua Ruiz's family travel to her memorial

The money raised would help Basaldua Ruiz's mother and sister travel from Mexico to the United States to attend her memorial for a final goodbye.

FORT HOOD, Texas — A GoFundMe was created over the weekend to help Pvt. Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz's family travel to her memorial, as well as conduct a second autopsy of the late Fort Hood soldier.

It was created by Itzi Ortega, Basaldua Ruiz's aunt. She described her niece as a "power of nature," "beautiful, intelligent, funny, caring young woman" who loved music, dancing and reading.

"[She loved her family so much," Ortega wrote. "She dreamed to make a successful career in the Army and serve her country proudly."

Basaldua Ruiz was found dead on Fort Hood on March 13, according to Fort Hood officials. The Army's Criminal Investigation Division (CID) is actively investigating her death and say there's no foul play evident.

However, according to reports, her parents say her death is being investigated as a suicide and that they believe she faced sexual harassment by a superior and fellow soldiers prior to her death.

Fort Hood officials and CID acknowledge the harassment allegations and are also investigating the claims.

Ortega wrote that the money raised would help Basaldua Ruiz's mother and sister travel from Mexico to the United States to attend her memorial for a final goodbye.

She also said the family wants to do a second autopsy, but the family was told they'd have to pay for it.

"There are so many things that we want to say and express but are useless at this point, our family is destroyed, to say the least, we never experience pain like this before," the aunt wrote. "Anita [sic] was loved, and cared for by many, and there are no words that can express the sadness that especially her parents and sister are going through."

"We are asking all of you that feel in your heart that can help us in some way to make this happen to please donate to this cause," Ortega added. "There is not a small amount."