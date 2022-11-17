'I am Vanessa Guillen' documentary comes to Netflix

See Guillen family's military reforms and the wrong doings in the case of Vanessa Guillen.

FORT HOOD, Texas — The Netflix documentary 'I am Vanessa Guillen' will largely focus on the Guillen Family's efforts to bring change after the Fort Hood soldiers' tragic death.

In April of 2020 Vanessa Guillen vanished. Two months later her dismembered body was found.

The soldier accused of her murder took his own life.

Mayra Guillen, Vanessa's sister, has played a large role in bringing about reform for service members after her sisters' death.

All week, Mayra has been in Washington D.C., continuing her fight to legalize the remaining parts of the "I am Vanessa Guillen Act."

The law the family wants to pass would move prosecution authority outside the chain of command for certain offenses.

If the final part is passed, it would allow sexual trauma victims to quote, "file claim and be compensated for negligence of the military."

Christy Wegener, director of the documentary, said this is “not a traditional crime documentary by any means.”

There is a larger focus on the family, what they were going through and the fact that they chose to overcome that and fight for the greater good.

