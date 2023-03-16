LULAC demands FBI investigate Fort Hood female soldier's death

LULAC announced that it will be holding a news conference at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 17 at the Fort Hood Main Gate.

FORT HOOD, Texas — The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is demanding the FBI investigate the death of Fort Hood soldier Ana Basaldua Ruiz, according to a news release issued Thursday.

Ruiz, 21, died on March 13, Fort Hood announced Wednesday. LULAC said she was found dead on the post.

Though the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) said foul play is not evident in her death, Basaldua Ruiz's family alleges that her death is being investigated as a suicide and that she was the victim of sexual harassment by her superior and fellow soldiers.

"We have already informed the Army that LULAC is demanding action and will not stand down until all the truth emerges about what happened," LULAC said in a news release. "Also, we are asking the FBI to conduct an outside investigation into this case, independent of the US Army."

"For more than three years since the death of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, LULAC has worked continuously to bring about change for our servicemembers and protect them from sexual harassment," the organization continued. "We are very disappointed and angry that the pattern of mistreatment and abuse is still pervasive at Ft. Hood, and we are demanding an immediate, full, and transparent investigation. Those responsible for the death of Basaldua Ruiz must be accountable for their actions, and LULAC again reiterates to the Army that its recruitment will suffer unless Latino servicemembers can be assured safety within their ranks."

LULAC announced that it will be holding a news conference at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 17 at the Fort Hood Main Gate.