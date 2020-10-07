LULAC meeting with Nancy Pelosi about Vanessa Guillen and call for disbanding of 3rd Cavalry Regiment

LULAC said it would meet with the Secretary of the Army and Nancy Pelosi to push for reform within the Army and disbanding the 3rd Cavalry Regiment.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The League of United Latin American Citizens was scheduled to meet with the Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Friday to discuss the case of Vanessa Guillen.

The group said it would be calling for the disbanding of Fort Hood's 3rd Cavalry Regiment to stop sexual harassment and other abuses.

The group scheduled a virtual press conference for 1 p.m. 6 News will stream the press conference here and on all of our social media platforms.

Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood April 22. Her remains were found June 30 near the Leon River.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division said Aaron Robinson killed Guillen then shot and killed himself in the early morning hours of July 1 when police approached him in Killeen. Cecily Aguilar was also charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Aguilar told police Robinson killed Guillen with a hammer in the armory room on post then the two of them dismembered Guillen's body and buried the remains in three separate holes.

Guillen's family and their attorney said Guillen was being sexually harassed but she did not report it to her superiors for fear of retaliation.

3rd Cavalry Regiment Commander COL Ralph Overland assigned a team to investigate the sexual harassment claim June 18 but did not find any evidence to support the claim. Overland said the investigation was ongoing.

LULAC planned a peaceful protest to be held outside Fort Hood at 4 p.m.