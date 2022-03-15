March 19 | Fort Hood to host military family drive-thru food distribution event

The event is veteran and military only and not open to the public.

The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) will be hosting a drive-thru food distribution event on March 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Located at the Food Care Center, 210 North 16th St., the event is veteran and military only and not open to the public.

Around 725 military and veteran families have pre-registered to receive free food. However, the organization says that interested families who meet the requirements can join a waitlist for the next event.

Each family that attends will receive over 50 pounds worth of food, including canned goods, household products and protein, according to MFAN. The event and items have been sponsored by Tyson Foods, Food Care Center and major suppliers of the Fort Hood commissary.

Food Network's Restaurant: Impossible, Robert Irvine and the Robert Irvine Foundation will also be in attendance at the event.