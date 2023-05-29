City of Killeen hosts Memorial Day event to honor the fallen

The city has hosted this event for the last 17 years; only two years has it been relocated.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen hosted their 17th annual Memorial Day commemoration event at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center to mourn and honor the men and women who sacrificed their lives in the Armed Forces.

This event was relocated from the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery because of weather concerns. Still, host of the event John Paylor said commemorating the fallen military personnel is what was most important, no matter the location.

"We as a country owe a debt that we can never repay to the brave men and women who paved the way for our freedom," Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King said.

Over 200 community members and veteran organizations from across Central Texas were at the event.

Tears were flowing in the crowd as Joe Wolf, singer and musician, performed his rendition of the ‘National Anthem’ and ‘America the Beautiful’.

Organizations presented their own respective wreaths representing those we have lost over the last 100-plus years.

“We are blessed with citizens who put service before self,” Fort Cavazos Lt. Gen Sean C. Bernabe explained. “We’re grateful for the families who supported them and their life of service. May we never forget our fallen service members and may we always remember and care for our gold star families.”

The Department of Defense describes gold star families as a Gold Star symbol that began during World War I. At the start of the American involvement in 1917, families hung banners with blue stars representing family members in the services. If the service member died in combat, the family changed the blue star to gold.

Harker Heights Mayor Michael Blomquist also read the proclamation naming May 29 as Memorial Day.