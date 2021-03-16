Fort Hood Independent Review Committee to present findings, recommendations to Congress

The Fort Hood Independent Review Committee was established in July of last year following the disappearance and murder of Specialist Vanessa Guillen.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Members with the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee will testify on Tuesday in Washington D.C. to discuss their findings and recommendations for the U.S. Army's Criminal Investigative Division.

The members will testify a Congress subcommittee at 2 p.m.

Christopher Swecker, Chairman of the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee

Carrie Ricci, a member of the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee

Andrew R. Bland III, a former FBI special agent in charge and consultant for the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee

Mary Counts, a former FBI supervisory special agent in charge and consultant for the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee

Former FBI Supervisory Special Agent

Three military criminal investigative organizations, CID, OSI and NCIS, will also have an opportunity to respond to their testimonies regarding their particular organizations.

Donna W. Martin, Provost Marshal General and Commanding General

U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command Brig

U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command Brig Gen. Terry Bullard, Commander (AFOSI/CC) Air Force Office of Special Investigations

Omar Lopez, Director of Naval Criminal Investigative Service

The Fort Hood Independent Review Committee was established in July of last year following the disappearance and murder of Specialist Vanessa Guillen to reform the culture at Fort Hood surrounding the community committee, according to the U.S. Army's website.

"The initial investigation into Vanessa's death, coupled with high numbers of crimes and deaths at Fort Hood, has revealed a series of missteps and multiple failures in our system and within our leadership," according to the U.S. Department of Defense.