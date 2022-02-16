Now Hiring | Waco Police is looking for a new group of recruits

The application deadline is March 1.

WACO, Texas — Waco Police Department is accepting applications for recruits interested in serving their community, according to the Waco PD Facebook.

The application deadline is March 1, to apply click here to be taken to the government job opportunities page.

Waco Police Department will also be hosting short informative Preparation Courses for New Police Recruit Applicants, according to the City of Waco website.

Meetings will be held Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Waco Police Headquarters, 3115 Pine Avenue.

To reserve a seat call (254) 750-7510. Walk-ins are subject to availability.